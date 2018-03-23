LIRR service suspended east of Mineola after train strikes car on tracks

MINEOLA, Long Island — LIRR service is suspended east of Mineola in both directions after a non-passenger train struck an unauthorized car on the tracks Friday.
The train had finished its run and was returning to Jamaica when it struck a vehicle that was on the tracks at Mineola Train Station located on Main Street and Willis Avenue, according to the MTA. Police said the car and part of a nearby building caught fire. The building and the train were evacuated.
No one was injured in the collision, the MTA and police said. It is currently unknown if the car was occupied when it was hit. The accident is under investigation.
There is extensive track damage at Willis Avenue and the station is expected to be out of service through the weekend.
The following trains are canceled:
The 7:11 p.m. from Penn due at Ronkonkoma at 8:33 p.m.
The 7:13 p.m. from Ronkonkoma due at Penn at 8:32 p.m.
The 7:44 p.m. from Penn due at Ronkonkoma at 9:02 p.m.
The 7:22 p.m. from Penn due at Huntington at 8:24 p.m.
The 8:05 p.m. from Huntington due at Penn at 9:09 p.m.
The 8:07 p.m. from Jamaica due Oyster Bay at 9:01 p.m.
The 8:21 p.m. from Oyster Bay due at Jamaica at 9:15 p.m.
The 8:30 p.m. from Atlantic Terminal due Hempstead at 9:21 p.m.
The 8:57 p.m. from Huntington due at Penn at 10:04 p.m.
The 9:07 p.m. from Jamaica due at Oyster Bay at 10:01 p.m.
The 9:15 p.m. from Penn due at Ronkonkoma 10:37 p.m.
The 9:11 p.m. from Ronkonkoma due at Penn 10:41 p.m.
The 9:23 p.m. from Oyster Bay due at Jamaica at 10:18 p.m.
Check @LIRR on Twitter for the latest.