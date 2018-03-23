Jay Pharaoh, Joshua Leonard talk ‘Unsane,’ iPhones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The film “Unsane” has been getting a lot of buzz because it was shot using just an iPhone.

Steven Soderbergh’s film stars Claire Foy, Jay Pharaoh, Juno Temple, and Joshua Leonard and focuses on the story of a young woman who is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear — but is it real or is it a product of her delusion?

Oji sits down with Jay Pharaoh and Joshua Leonard about the film, iPhones, Blackberries and Samsungs.

Jay Pharaoh also does his best Claire Foy impersonation.

Catch “Unsane” in theaters Friday, Mar. 23.