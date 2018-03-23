How Monica’s Making It Happen This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lastell Barrett is a mother of two, who lives inside the Elliot Houses in Chelsea, and has serious questions about lead and testing in her apartment.

“I feel there could be lead in my apartment. I had housing come and test, but it’s housing testing for housing. I feel there could still be lead in my apartment,” she said. Barrett has a three year old son.

“This apartment had a visual assessment and it was recently tested for lead paint. Both had negative results where lead paint was not identified," a NYCHA spokesperson said. A spokesperson also said her paperwork is waiting for pick-up.

Ashley Fernandez, from the Baruch Houses in the Lower East Side, says she has been fighting over a year for repairs.

“It’s incredible how NYCHA neglects it’s tenants,” she said. Just outside her living room window, she had a pair of red tailed hawks. “I think the female hawk is nesting and expecting babies. They deserve heat and hot water too."

New York City Audubon society confirms they are red tailed hawk. There are just about 20 pairs in the city.

“Staff visited the apartment today and will start making repairs immediately. We must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve," NYCHA said, Repairs are now finally underway.

