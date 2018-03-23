Hostage-taker kills at least 1 person in France: police union

PARIS — A hostage-taker has killed at least one person inside a supermarket in southern France, a police union official said Friday.

Officials earlier said a police officer was shot. It is not clear who died, or how many people are hostage.

The situation is unfolding at a supermarket, where French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that led to an apparent hostage-taking.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said counterterrorism investigators are taking over the probe into the ongoing incident Friday in the town of Trebes, but did not provide details on why.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also asked the interior minister to head to site.

There are unconfirmed media reports that the assailant claimed connections to the Islamic State group.