Former world champion boxer now teaches others, both as a rabbi and in the ring

BROOKLYN—It’s not just about the fight.

It also takes focus and faith.

"You have to be full in control of yourself, of your emotions and ultimately it's you versus you."

Those words from Yuri Foreman, known as the “boxing rabbi.”

“Everybody wants to know, does Mr. G know how to make a fist? Show me a fist. Judaism and boxing go hand in hand. Because in boxing you have life emotions, anger. Judaism helps guide it," Foreman explained.

Foreman is a professional boxer who became the junior middleweight world champion for the WBA back in 2009.

He was the first Orthodox Jew to own a world title since Barney Ross did in 1935.

He lost the belt to Miguel Cotto at Yankee Stadium in 2010.

He tore his ACL in that fight.

It was around the same time his first son was born and his longtime friend and manager died.

“You work all your life for this kind of fight and then you have an injury. I still fought cause that's what we do. But you know life is a big fight, doesn't matter if you're in the ring or outisde the ring," Foreman reflected.

These days, he spends his time teaching others how to box at the 92nd Street Y.

He was also ordained as an Orthodox rabbi and is raising three young children.

But when he walks back into Gleason’s Gym, he’s a bit of boxing royalty.

"We have almost the same weight, almost same height, I think we can have a fight me and you, Mr. G," Foreman challenged.

That’s another fight for another day, that I just may leave to the professional.

