Firefighter killed while battling massive fire at Harlem movie set

HARLEM, Manhattan — A firefighter was killed and several others were injured in an overnight fire at a movie set in Harlem, officials said Friday.

Michael R. Davidson, 37, was among the firefighters who responded to a blaze that broke out in the cellar of a five-story building being used as a movie set at 773 St. Nicholas Ave. along St. Nicholas Avenue and West 149th Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

As conditions worsened, firefighters were told to evacuate the building, but in that duration, Davidson was separated from the rest of the unit, Nigro said.

Davidson, whose job was to operate a hoseline to suppress the fire, was found critically injured and unconscious, fire officials said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to fire officials.

Davidson was the 1,150th NYC firefighter to die in the line of duty in the history of the FDNY. His death comes eight days after an FDNY lieutenant and fire marshal died in an American military helicopter crash in Iraq.

The 15-year veteran and member of Engine Company 69 is remembered for his dedication to the Fire Department, Nigro said.

“Firefighter Davidson bravely battled many fires and responded to countless calls for help from New Yorkers throughout his 15 years of dedicated service,” Nigro said. “Our department and our entire city mourn this tragic loss of a very brave Firefighter.”

Davidson, who comes from a family of firefighters, is survived by his wife and four children, three girls ages 7, 3 and 1, and a 6-year-old son.

His father is a retired firefighter who served the majority of his 26-year career in the same firehouse as Davidson, and his brother is an 11-year veteran firefighter in the Bronx, officials said.

Two other firefighters were seriously injured in Thursday's fire, and three civilians suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

The building was once home to the St. Nick's Jazz Pub and was being used to film "Motherless in Brooklyn," which stars Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

PIX11's Ava Pittman contributed to this report.