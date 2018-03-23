Fatal accident on Grand Central Parkway prompts road closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A fatal accident on the Grand Central Parkway Friday morning prompted road closures and increased traffic.

Around 4:10 a.m., authorities were called about an accident on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway at Northern Boulevard.

Investigation revealed that a woman died after the vehicle collided with a pole on the highway, said police.

The accident caused the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway to close temporarily close. As of 6:45 a.m., two lanes have reopened, but drivers are advised to find alternate routes as traffic continues.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.

The victim has not been identified pending family notification.