Experience scuba Beneath the Sea in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SECAUCUS, N.J. — More than 300 exhibitors will showcase the latest in scuba at The Beneath the Sea Scuba and Dive Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus March 23-25.

Attendees will be able to try scuba diving for free in the Go Dive Now Pool.

The Go Dive Now Pool is produced by the non-profit, Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA).

The 30-foot, 15,000-gallon pool and exhibit is complete with all the latest scuba gear including regulators, tanks, wetsuits, masks, fins, and more.

For tickets and more information, click here.