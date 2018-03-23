Couple busted with about $70,000 worth of liquid cocaine, authorities say

BAYONNE, N.J. — A New Jersey couple was arrested Tuesday after authorities found about $70,000 worth of liquid cocaine in their home, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Yasira Reyes-Santana, 32, and Melvin Alcantara-Dominguez, 31, were arrested after police conducted a search in their Bayonne home and found about 1,000 grams of liquid cocaine worth approximately $70,000, the prosecutor’s office said.

More than $65,000 in cash was also recovered by police, according to officials.

The couple was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance while within 500 feet of certain public property, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and money laundering.