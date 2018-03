Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERALD SQUARE — The Macy's Flower Show opens the first chapter of spring with "Once Upon a Springtime."

The annual floral spectacular transforms the store into enchanted gardens where the beauty and renewal of the spring season meets the whimsy of a fairytale journey, as the store describes it.

The 44th annual Macy's Flower Show blooms March 25 and sprouts through April 8.

For a complete list of events, click here.