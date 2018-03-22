‘World Water Day’ brings awareness to the millions in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From brushing your teeth, running your dishwasher and flushing the toilet, Americans use 80-100 gallons of water a day according to the United States Geological Survey.

"World Water Day," which falls on March 22nd of every year, aims to bring awareness to the importance of water and those who live without safe drinking water.

Research conducted by the World Health Organization in 2015 shows that 2.1 billion people globally lack safe water at home, including 844 million people who don't have access to basic drinking water services.

The United Nations says that 1.8 billion people use a source of water contaminated with feces, which could lead to the transmission of diseases such as Polio and Hepatitis A. Drinking unsafe water kills about 842,000 people every year.

Today is the 25th anniversary of "World Water Day", with the theme is "Nature for Water" which aims to remind people that pollution and neglect of the ecosystem makes it harder to get clean drinking water to those who need it the most.