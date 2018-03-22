WATCH: Deliveryman fights off duo during attempted gunpoint robbery in Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Authorities are searching for the two men who attempted to rob a deliveryman inside a Manhattan apartment Monday.

One of the individuals posed as a customer, placed a fake order from the Peking Kitchen Chinese restaurant in Harlem and asked to have the food delivered at an apartment on West 113th Street, said police.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the 56-year-old deliveryman arrived at the location and was let inside by one of the individuals, said police.

When he tried to deliver to the food to the given apartment number, he was told by the residents that no one ordered from the restaurant. As he walked down the stairs, police said the second individual stopped him, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The victim fought off the individual with the handgun, and both suspected robbers fled the building.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).