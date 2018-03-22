Thousands without power after fourth nor’easter slams tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The fourth nor’easter in a month brought heavy snow and gusty winds Wednesday, causing power outages throughout the tri-state area.

Con Edison reports about 530 customers in Manhattan, 470 customers in Brooklyn and 350 in Queens were without power as of Thursday morning.

Over 4,200 customers are without power on Long Island, according to PSE&G — parts of Long Island saw about 14 inches of snow.

Virtually none are reportedly without power in Westchester, where tens of thousands were without power after nor'easter storms slammed the area earlier this month.

In New Jersey, over 70,000 customers are without power. JCPL reports over 26,000 customers without power while Atlantic City Electric reports over 50,000 of their customers have no power.

Parts of Long Island and New Jersey saw just over a foot of snow as residents were urged to stay home and avoid the roads — a state of emergency was declared by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, ahead of the storm.

As residents begin the cleanup, digging snow out of their driveways and sidewalks, dozens of schools are closed or reporting delayed openings throughout the tri-state area.