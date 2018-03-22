Thousands of airport workers poised to see hourly wage rise to $19, Port Authority board unanimously in favor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Port Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday in favor of an incremental wage increase for airport workers to $19 per hour by 2023.

Currently, workers at Newark Liberty International Airport earn $10.45 per hour and workers at LaGuardia and JFK earn $13 per hour because of a state minimum wage law passed in 2016. All workers at area airports would be taking home equal wages by next year under the plan.

"We’ve had years of fight. And we’re finally at our end. So I’m grateful,” Carrol Court, who's been a security officer at JFK for 22 years, said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy showed up at the board meeting to urge action.

"Thousands of dedicated men and women who show up everyday at Newark Liberty, including off-site, should not earn poverty-level wages when their colleagues a simple train ride away earn more,” Murphy said.

The minimum wage for airport workers would rise incrementally beginning in 2018. By 2019, workers would be earning $15.60 an hour. That would go up to $16.20 in 2020, and about a dollar more each year until it reaches $19 in 2023.

The board also voted unanimously to form a special delegation tasked with closing out open contract negotiations with 23 labor unions. The Port Authority executive director said some workers have been without a contract for decades. The delegation would have until august to find solutions to some long-held sticking points.

"The lesson today is if you persevere, if you don’t give up, if you tell your stories and you make a connection with public officials - we can actually advance the interests of working families,” Hector Figueroa, president of Local 32BJ-SEIU, said.

The minimum wage increase will be open for public comment for 60 days before the board makes it’s final vote on the matter at their meeting in June.