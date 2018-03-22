Snowy weather means booming business for NYC restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — While students across the area got the day off Wednesday, and others had the option to work from home or take a half-day, it was far from the case at many restaurants.

At Daniello’s Pizzeria on Second Avenue, pizzamaker Juan Hernandez hasn’t had a chance to catch his breath. Even before it hit 1 p.m., he had already sent out 60 pies for delivery.

“When it snows, its always busy. You know we got a lot of delivery boys to delivery the orders and I’m the one making the pizza,” said Hernandez.

Snow days are typically among the busiest for food delivery workers across the area.

That’s why if you’re one of the many putting in an order, tipping is more important than ever.

Further uptown at Hoagie’s Heroes, the situation was pretty much the same —

Orders started flooding in just after 10 a.m.

If there’s anything to pick up on there are more pick-ups in general. People are calling ahead and people just don’t want to have to drudge through the snow and then wait.

The hot item flying off the menu according to owner Mike Gruters?

“During the snow storm I guess you can’t beat you know a hot meat ball supreme which is what we do well here,” he said.

With a forecast that calls for snow to pick up through the night, restaurants in the Big Apple will be doing some major overtime.