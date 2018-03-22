Normal commute expected to resume in New Jersey after nor’easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey commute is expected to return to its normal schedule following Wednesday’s spring nor’easter.

The storm brought snow totaling up to 13 inches in several New Jersey neighborhoods.

Although NJ Transit is expected to operate on a regular weekday schedule on bus, rail and light rail, customers may experience some delays and cancellations due to residual effects of the storm.

During Wednesday’s nor’easter, NJ Transit buses were suspended during the afternoon statewide.

A travel ban was also established for tractor-trailers on several roadways, which has since been lifted.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously because of icy roads and ramps.

Commuters are told use extreme caution when walking on exposed sidewalks or station platforms and when boarding trains or buses.

Several New Jersey schools will be closed or opening with delays as the cleanup continues.

The latest winter storm resulted in one fatal auto collision and more than 7,000 power outages.

Murphy, a Democrat, said in a news conference call Wednesday that a bus and vehicle collided on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, resulting in the death of one person. He didn’t give other details.

He also said more than 7,000 people, mostly in the southern part of the state, were without power, apparently due to ice on the power lines.