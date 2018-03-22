New York dad accused of beating baby, causing broken ribs and skull fracture

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — A New York father was charged after his 5-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital with broken ribs and a skull fracture.

The baby was admitted to Westchester Medical Center on March 14 and Child Protective Services was notified by the hospital staff.

A joint investigation by staff and Spring Valley Police Department led to the arrest of the baby’s father, Jonathan Castillo.

Castillo is charged with second degree assault and criminal contempt. He was held on a $500,000 bail.