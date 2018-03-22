‘Four’easter’ leaves region with snow and hazards that could last for days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, N.Y. — The fourth Nor'easter this month left a thick, white coat across the tri-state, but it was thickest in the eastern two-thirds of Long Island.

Patchogue, in Suffolk County, got more than 20 inches of snowfall; Plainview, in Nassau County, saw 16 inches of snow. On Thursday, residents throughout Long Island dug out from the heavy snowfall they'd received overnight Wednesday. They also felt the effects of springlike temperatures on Thursday. The result was a lot of slush, which had its hazards.

"Walking, I almost busted my butt," Kenya Callender, a resident of Hollis, Queens, said. "I almost fell."

Near her home, in Queens Village, 14.5 inches of snow fell, according to the National Weather Service.

On roadways there, and throughout the New York City metro area, some streets were saturated from where snow melted at a rate faster than some drains could handle.

In some communities on the Great South Bay on Long Island, such as Bay Shore, some streets had the combination of deep snow coupled with a rising tide, which caused minor street flooding.

Those types of conditions are likely to persist until the snow melts. Spring-like temperatures are forecast for the next week.

Extensive shoveling dug out homes, sidewalks and cars all over the region, but in North Bellmore, a woman died, apparently from a heart attack she suffered while shoveling her sidewalk.

It prompted Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Massapequa Park Mayor Jeffrey Pravato to publicly urge residents to check on and assist their senior citizen neighbors with clearing snow.

Not all effects of the snow are hazardous, however.

"I was so glad when I saw all this snow," Matthew Cazorla, a Bay Shore public school student, said. "I thought God had answered my prayers."

He and his brother, Daniel, were home because they'd gotten a snow day off from school. They took advantage of the situation to play with their dad in the snow and to make three snowmen and even a snow gorilla.

Meanwhile, throughout eastern Long Island, hills great and small were covered with children and parents sledding, since the snow gave them the day off.

One group of elementary schoolers, asked if they’d rather be sliding down the slope in their yard or be in school, exuberantly gave the expected answer.

“Staying home and sleigh riding!” they shouted.

On Friday, schools are expected to reopen on their normal schedule.