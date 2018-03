Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — “Pacific Rim Uprising” starts off where the first movie ends, but it’s made in a way where viewers don’t need to watch the first one to know what’s going on.

Oji sits down with the cast, including John Boyega, who also produces the movie, to talk about the film and whose team they would be in if they had to pick in real life.

“Pacific Rim Uprising” hits theaters Friday, Mar. 23.