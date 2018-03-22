Bronx woman fatally shot, off-duty correction officer claims his gun went off accidentally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A correction officer is being questioned by police after a woman was fatally shot inside a Bronx apartment building overnight. The officer claims his gun went off accidentally.

The single gunshot woke up people who live in the building on Ogden Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police arrived to find 35-year-old Marie Faye dead on the scene, and a correction officer with a gun. He claims his weapon went off accidentally. A source tells PIX11 the correction officer said he was cleaning the gun when it fired.

NYPD Crime Scene Unit and detectives spent hours Thursday going over the officer's story. No charges have been filed.

Building superintendent and friend Jose Perez told PIX11 News he was shocked to hear that Faye, who was a nurse, would ever be near a gun.

"She smiled all the time. I could not say one negative thing about her," Perez said. "She was a fantastic person. Her career as a nurse was taking off. I can't believe this happened."