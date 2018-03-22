× 2nd storm-related death on Long Island, police say

LONG ISLAND — The Northeast storm has claimed a second life on New York’s Long Island.

According to Newsday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says a 62-year-old Bellmore, New York woman has died of a heart attack while shoveling wet, heavy snow. On Wednesday, a woman died when a van overturned in a weather-related crash.

In neighboring Suffolk County, Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron says there were 172 vehicle accidents in 24 hours.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said the winter storm resulted in one fatal auto collision and more than 7,000 power outages. In a news conference, Murphy said a bus and vehicle collided on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, resulting ni the death of one person.

Parts of eastern Long Island are digging out from a foot-and-a-half of snow from the fourth nor’easter in three weeks.

The National Weather Service has reports of over 19 inches in Bay Shore and Patchogue.

The Long Island Rail Road crew members worked through the night to clear rails of snow and ice, but riders still need to allow extra time on Thursday.

In New York City, the weather service reported about 14.5 inches in Queens Village, and about 8.4 inches in Central Park.

In Westchester County, over 10 inches has been reported in White Plains.

Metro-North railroad has resumed regular weekday service, though it’s had some weather-related delays.

The area’s airports are lumbering back into service.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video