Springtime nor’easter: What to expect as 4th major March storm slams tri-state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Snow total predictions varied widely early Wednesday as the fourth nor'easter in a month began to bear down on the tri-state area on the first full day of spring.

Light snow began to fall in New York City at about 6 a.m. and is expected to get heavier throughout the day, continuing for nearly 24 hours. By the afternoon and evening, precipitation will be moderate with periods of heavy snowfall. The brunt of the storm should hit about 2 p.m., then taper off late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Officials in the city and in New Jersey have urged commuters to stay home and avoid the roads as powerful winds, with gusts up to 45 mph, and heavy snow will create limited visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

While predicted totals have varied widely depending on the model, Wednesday's storm is on its way to becoming one of top five snow March snow storms NYC has seen since 1960.

The top five currently include:

12.5 inches on March 3, 1960

10.2 inches on March 13, 1993

9 inches on March 22, 1967

8.6 inches on March 5, 1981

7.6 inches on March 14, 2017

How much snow will we get?

How much snow sticks and stays will depend greatly on how cold it gets.

The high temperature in New York City could hit 35 degrees on Wednesday -- nearly 20 degrees colder than the usual high this time of year, but potentially warm enough to keep the snow from accumulating.

On the low end, the GFS Model forecasts about 5 inches in NYC and New Jersey, while the NAM Model expects 12 inches in NYC and up to 14 inches on Long Island.

The National Weather Service is predicting higher accumulations of 10 to 18 inches in the boroughs, northeastern New Jersey, much of Long Island, portions of the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut, with locally higher amounts possible. The agency said Putnam and Orange counties and the forks of Long Island can expect 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible, according to the NWS.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alerts

A winter storm warning is in effect for New York City, Long Island, northeast New Jersey and all of Connecticut, according to the weather service. It is expected to remain in place through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The warning means severe winter weather will make travel “very hazardous or impossible." Blizzard-like conditions are also possible on Long Island in the afternoon as wind gusts of up to 40 mph, coupled with heavy snow, could create white-out conditions.

That combination of heavy snow and powerful wind gusts could bring down tree limbs and power lines, spurring outages, the agency said.

State of emergency

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Tuesday, ahead of the storm.

Residents are advised to stay home during the storm if possible.

"Please do not head out into the snow unless you absolutely have to," Murphy said. "Please give the local, county, and state crews the chance to work unimpeded to get our roads and highways clear."

School closures

Public schools in New York City are closed, as are after-school programs, adult education, YABC programs and PSAL activities. Local colleges, including New York University and Columbia University, are also closed.

Click here for a full list of school closures in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Roads and public transit

No major changes were reported as of Wednesday morning, but suspensions and closures are expected as the storm progresses. Click here for up-to-date transit information.

People are asked to stay home if possible.

"If you have to travel today please exercise caution and stay off the roads if you can," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.