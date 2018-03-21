Nor’easter: Interactive maps and radar
Snow totals so far from fourth nor’easter this month

Posted 2:26 PM, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 03:34PM, March 21, 2018

NEW YORK — Heavy, wet snow is blanketing the tri-state Wednesday during the fourth nor’easter to hit the region this month alone.

Forecasters predict up to a foot of snow could fall in New York City and northeastern New Jersey, with locally higher amounts possible.

Here are the reported totals as of 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:

CONNECTICUT

…Fairfield County…

  • Bridgeport Airport 0.7

NEW JERSEY

…Bergen County…

  • Ridgewood 3.5
  • Englewood 3.2
  • East Rutherford 2.0
  • Hasbrouck Heights 1.8
  • Franklin Lakes 1.3

…Essex County…

  • Cedar Grove 2.4
  • Belleville 1.1

…Hudson County…

  • Kearny 5.0
  • Hoboken 3.9
  • Harrison 3.5

…Passaic County…

  • Bloomingdale 1.8

…Union County…

  • Newark Airport 4.3
  • Union 2.5
  • Cranford 0.9

NEW YORK

…Bronx County…

  • Throgs Neck 1.5

…Kings County…

  • Bedford-Stuyvesant 5.1
  • East Flatbush 4.5
  • 1 SW Bergen Beach 2.0

…Nassau County…

  • Port Washington 5.5
  • Plainview 3.0
  • Franklin Square 2.4
  • Farmingdale 2.0
  • Freeport 0.6
  • Baldwin 0.5
  • North Massapequa 0.3

…New York County…

  • Stuyvesant Town 5.7
  • Central Park 4.3
  • Washington Square 3.0

…Queens County…

  • Bayside 5.1
  • Queens Village 5.0
  • NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 3.4
  • Little Neck 3.1
  • Far Rockaway 3.0
  • Whitestone 3.0
  • Howard Beach 2.8
  • Rego Park 2.7
  • Kew Gardens 2.4
  • NYC/JFK Airport 2.1
  • Middle Village 2.0
  • Astoria 2.0
  • Jamaica 1.2
  • Elmhurst 0.8

…Richmond County…

  • New Dorp Beach 3.0
  • Staten Island 2.7
  • Sunnyside 2.3

…Suffolk County…

  • Ridge 3.9
  • Smithtown 3.3
  • Shoreham 3.0
  • Selden 2.5
  • Sound Beach 2.2
  • Miller Place 2.1
  • Farmingville 2.0
  • Upton 1.9
  • Babylon 1.5
  • Islip Airport 0.9
  • Riverhead 0.9
  • Patchogue 0.8
  • Orient 0.5
  • Copiague 0.5
  • Yaphank 0.1

…Westchester County…

  • White Plains 3.5