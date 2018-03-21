Snow totals so far from fourth nor’easter this month

NEW YORK — Heavy, wet snow is blanketing the tri-state Wednesday during the fourth nor’easter to hit the region this month alone.
Forecasters predict up to a foot of snow could fall in New York City and northeastern New Jersey, with locally higher amounts possible.
Here are the reported totals as of 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:
CONNECTICUT
…Fairfield County…
- Bridgeport Airport 0.7
NEW JERSEY
…Bergen County…
- Ridgewood 3.5
- Englewood 3.2
- East Rutherford 2.0
- Hasbrouck Heights 1.8
- Franklin Lakes 1.3
…Essex County…
- Cedar Grove 2.4
- Belleville 1.1
…Hudson County…
- Kearny 5.0
- Hoboken 3.9
- Harrison 3.5
…Passaic County…
- Bloomingdale 1.8
…Union County…
- Newark Airport 4.3
- Union 2.5
- Cranford 0.9
NEW YORK
…Bronx County…
- Throgs Neck 1.5
…Kings County…
- Bedford-Stuyvesant 5.1
- East Flatbush 4.5
- 1 SW Bergen Beach 2.0
…Nassau County…
- Port Washington 5.5
- Plainview 3.0
- Franklin Square 2.4
- Farmingdale 2.0
- Freeport 0.6
- Baldwin 0.5
- North Massapequa 0.3
…New York County…
- Stuyvesant Town 5.7
- Central Park 4.3
- Washington Square 3.0
…Queens County…
- Bayside 5.1
- Queens Village 5.0
- NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 3.4
- Little Neck 3.1
- Far Rockaway 3.0
- Whitestone 3.0
- Howard Beach 2.8
- Rego Park 2.7
- Kew Gardens 2.4
- NYC/JFK Airport 2.1
- Middle Village 2.0
- Astoria 2.0
- Jamaica 1.2
- Elmhurst 0.8
…Richmond County…
- New Dorp Beach 3.0
- Staten Island 2.7
- Sunnyside 2.3
…Suffolk County…
- Ridge 3.9
- Smithtown 3.3
- Shoreham 3.0
- Selden 2.5
- Sound Beach 2.2
- Miller Place 2.1
- Farmingville 2.0
- Upton 1.9
- Babylon 1.5
- Islip Airport 0.9
- Riverhead 0.9
- Patchogue 0.8
- Orient 0.5
- Copiague 0.5
- Yaphank 0.1
…Westchester County…
- White Plains 3.5