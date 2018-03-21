Snow totals so far from fourth nor’easter this month

NEW YORK — Heavy, wet snow is blanketing the tri-state Wednesday during the fourth nor’easter to hit the region this month alone.

Forecasters predict up to a foot of snow could fall in New York City and northeastern New Jersey, with locally higher amounts possible.

Here are the reported totals as of 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:

CONNECTICUT

…Fairfield County…

Bridgeport Airport 0.7

NEW JERSEY

…Bergen County…

Ridgewood 3.5

Englewood 3.2

East Rutherford 2.0

Hasbrouck Heights 1.8

Franklin Lakes 1.3

…Essex County…

Cedar Grove 2.4

Belleville 1.1

…Hudson County…

Kearny 5.0

Hoboken 3.9

Harrison 3.5

…Passaic County…

Bloomingdale 1.8

…Union County…

Newark Airport 4.3

Union 2.5

Cranford 0.9

NEW YORK

…Bronx County…

Throgs Neck 1.5

…Kings County…

Bedford-Stuyvesant 5.1

East Flatbush 4.5

1 SW Bergen Beach 2.0

…Nassau County…

Port Washington 5.5

Plainview 3.0

Franklin Square 2.4

Farmingdale 2.0

Freeport 0.6

Baldwin 0.5

North Massapequa 0.3

…New York County…

Stuyvesant Town 5.7

Central Park 4.3

Washington Square 3.0

…Queens County…

Bayside 5.1

Queens Village 5.0

NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 3.4

Little Neck 3.1

Far Rockaway 3.0

Whitestone 3.0

Howard Beach 2.8

Rego Park 2.7

Kew Gardens 2.4

NYC/JFK Airport 2.1

Middle Village 2.0

Astoria 2.0

Jamaica 1.2

Elmhurst 0.8

…Richmond County…

New Dorp Beach 3.0

Staten Island 2.7

Sunnyside 2.3

…Suffolk County…

Ridge 3.9

Smithtown 3.3

Shoreham 3.0

Selden 2.5

Sound Beach 2.2

Miller Place 2.1

Farmingville 2.0

Upton 1.9

Babylon 1.5

Islip Airport 0.9

Riverhead 0.9

Patchogue 0.8

Orient 0.5

Copiague 0.5

Yaphank 0.1

…Westchester County…