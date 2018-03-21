Radio host blasted for calling NJ school district ‘trash’

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New York City radio personality who described a large New Jersey school district as “trash” has received backlash from education officials.

The Jersey Journal reports Hot 97 host Ebrohim “Ebro” Darden criticized Jersey City teachers last week during their strike over health care costs. Teachers returned Monday following a tentative agreement.

Darden responded to posts about his comments during a show Tuesday, saying Jersey City public schools are “trash.” The host said teachers deserve better benefits but added that district officials and Mayor Steve Fulop are responsible for poor performance.

Kristen Zadroga-Hart, a teachers union official, said the host “is grossly misinformed” and invited him to speak to students. Jersey City Board of Education President Sudhan Thomas said he was disappointed by Darden’s comments.