Packages stolen from Brooklyn apartment, thieves sought

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are searching for two people connected to package robberies at a Brooklyn apartment last month.

On Feb. 13, two individuals entered a residential building along Lorimer Street and Scholes Street in Williamsburg, police said.

As one of the individuals acted as a lookout, the other took two packages from the apartment lobby before fleeing to an unknown direction, said police.

