Fourth Nor’easter: Will NYC public schools be closed on Thursday?

NEW YORK – Public schools in New York City were closed Wednesday as a springtime nor’easter slammed the area, threatening to drop up to a foot of snow on the five boroughs and whip up blizzard-like conditions with powerful winds.

But will school be cancelled for a second day in a row?

Mayor Bill de Blasio has not yet announced his decision.

In a tweet at 12:30 p.m., de Blasio said “if the storm stays on this current trajectory, we should be in good shape for the morning rush” on Thursday. But he warned that the Wednesday evening commute, when the height of the storm should be hitting, could be “very dangerous.”

