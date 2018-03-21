Nor’easter transit: Bus, subway, train and flight updates as storm slams NY, NJ Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The area's fourth nor'easter this month threatens to dump more than a foot of snow in the region, cause dangerous driving conditions and disrupt the commute throughout Wednesday.

In NYC, up to a foot of snow is possible, although 4 to 8 inches is more likely as highs will climb past the freezing mark. A snow alert is in effect, meaning the city's Department of Sanitation is working with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol.

Mayor Bill de Blasio asks those traveling to "exercise caution" and avoid driving if possible.

New Jersey could see up to 14 inches, prompting Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency that asks people not leave their homes unless necessary.

"Please do not head out into the snow unless you absolutely have to," Murphy said. "Please give the local, county, and state crews the chance to work unimpeded to get our roads and highways clear."

Despite calls to stay home, many will likely hit the roads Wednesday.

The roads

A winter storm warning states the weather will make travel “very hazardous or impossible,” in New York City, Long Island, northeast New Jersey and all of Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

Once snow does begin to fall, those driving in NYC can track which roads have been plowed by clicking here.

Also in NYC, alternate side parking rules are suspended Wednesday and Thursday because of the impending weather. Meter rules still apply.

Airports

Kennedy Airport: About 601 flights have been canceled.

LaGuardia Airport: About 736 flights have been canceled.

Newark Airport: About 838 flights have been canceled.

People are advised to confirm their flight status before arriving at airports.

NJ Transit

As the storm progresses throughout the day, there is a possibility that bus service, including to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal, will be suspended at the start of the afternoon rush.

Cross-honoring is in effect on NJ Transit bus, private bus carriers, rail and light rail, and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd St. in New York. As of Wednesday morning, cross-honoring was not expected on NY Waterway ferries.

Rail delays and cancellations are possible

All Access Link service will be suspended statewide Wednesday

Bus and light rail services are expected to operate regular weekday schedules

Customers taking Bus Route Nos. 196/197, NJ Transit rail will cross-honor bus passes and tickets on the Port Jervis Line trains to and from Harriman, Tuxedo and Sloatsburg. Bus service to and from Warwick, N.Y.will originate and terminate at West Milford Park and Ride. Bus 196 will operate on a snow detour and will not operate on Skyline Drive. Short Line Bus will not operate in in Orange County.

Metro-North

The railroad will operate reduces service. If weather conditions worsen, service suspension is possible.

NYC Ferry

The Rockaway Route is suspended Wednesday. Rockaway shuttle buses will be redirected to take riders to the nearest train station located at Beach 108 Street.

All other routes are operating on a normal schedule, but may be impacted by later in the day as the storm worsens.

NYC buses and subways

Currently no weather-related delays.

Amtrak

Service will be limited Wednesday.