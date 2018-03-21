Nor’easter forces Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato to postpone NYC, Newark concerts

NEW YORK — A nor’easter storm slamming the tri-state Wednesday has caused crashes, closures and now the postponement of at least two major concerts in the area.

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato both announced on Twitter their Wednesday night shows have been postponed.

Lovato was the first to tweet about the cancellation at the Prudential Center in Newark. It is unclear how many people bought tickets for the show, but the venue can hold up to 19,500 people, NJ.com reports.

“Sad to announce that we need to reschedule the show tonight in Newark due to the extreme weather conditions,” Lovato tweeted.

The show, part of the singer’s “Tell Me You Love Me” tour with DJ Khaled, has been rescheduled for April 2.

Timberlake later tweeted that his Madison Square Garden show Wednesday night has been postponed to an unknown date. He still expects to perform at his Thursday show.

“Hey y’all, so sorry so announce the show tonight at the Garden has been postponed due to the weather, as you can see,” Timberlake said in a video tweet, showing snow piling up on the ground around him. “Man, I’m bummed.”

The singer ended with a rhetorical question, noting it’s not even winter anymore: “Happy spring, everybody?”

The Garden holds about 20,000 people. It is not clear how many were purchased for Wednesday’s show.

Timberlake’s tour kicked off this month and supports his new album, “Man of the Woods,” released days before he headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Wednesday’s storm could dump more than a foot of snow across the region. Multiple crashes have been reported, including a fatal wreck on Long Island, and commuters have faced delays on public transit.