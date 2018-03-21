Nor’easter causes weather-related death on Long Island: police

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — New York police say slick roads were a factor in a fatal crash on Long Island.

A woman was killed and five other people were injured when a van overturned on the Wantagh State Parkway at the Hempstead Turnpike in Nassau County, officials said. It is the first known weather-related death in the area.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, just as snow accumulation started to pick up.

A spring nor’easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.