NJ Transit to suspend bus service statewide due to nor’easter

NEW JERSEY — NJ Transit will suspend all bus service statewide at 3 p.m. due to a nor’easter storm slamming the area Wednesday.

The announcement was made just before 11:30 a.m.

Snow began to fall early Wednesday morning, and is expected to continue for nearly 24 hours.

Up to 14 inches is forecast for parts of New Jersey, and strong winds could get up to 30 mph, the National Weather Service reports.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm on Tuesday.

Schools were closed across the state, and residents were urged to stay home if possible.

“Please do not head out into the snow unless you absolutely have to,” Murphy said. “Please give the local, county, and state crews the chance to work unimpeded to get our roads and highways clear.”