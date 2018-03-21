Man hit by F train on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 31-year-old man was struck by a northbound F train on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He was hit in a tunnel near East Broadway and Canal Street around noon, an NYPD spokeswoman said. It was not immediately clear what he was doing there.

The man suffered a laceration to the head and is not likely to die, police officials said.

F train service ran along the A line for about an hour while emergency officials transported the man to the hospital and investigated the scene. Service resumed around 1 p.m.

No additional identifying information is available for the victim.