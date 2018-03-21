Man gets away with over $5,000 in series of Queens burglaries, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Authorities are searching for the man considered a person of interest in a series of Queens burglaries where over $5,000 was stolen within the past two months.

Incidents were reported as early as Feb. 9 and as recent as Saturday, police said.

During all reported burglaries, the suspected thief gained entry into several homes in Whitestone and Flushing by forcing open a door or window, said police.

In one instance, he got away with $5,000, according to police reports.

The suspected burglar got away with an undisclosed amount of jewelry and about $5,500 in cash.

