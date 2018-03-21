Coney Island Boardwalk is on track to become official NYC landmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an iconic New York City place. You can get a hot dog, ride the Wonder Wheel, and stroll along the beach.

Coney Island is home to a 2.7 mile stretch of history and memory. The boardwalk will be considered again for landmark status.

The NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission voted Tuesday to begin the process on the city-owned property. It's called "calendaring" and it's the first step to recognizing the historic and cultural importance of locations in the city.

LPC issued a statement that said the boardwalk is "considered one of the best-known waterfront pedestrian promenades in the world and a memorable destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike.”

It would protect its "physical presence along the coastline and its general parameters including the configuration of the boardwalk (length and width)."

NYC Councilmember Mark Treyger, who represents the area, neighbors and several community groups have voiced enthusiastic support for the designation.

In 2010, NYC Parks Department installed some concrete sections to replace old areas of the boardwalk. The city at the time said it was trying to create a safer, more environmentally friendly surface. The cost to replace and maintain the wood has also been a point of discussion.

A public hearing will be scheduled next where the merits of the location will be discussed.