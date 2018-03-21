Building collapses in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A building collapsed in Jersey City as a nor’easter battered the region.

No one was injured in the collapse.

The building collapsed in downtown Jersey City Wednesday afternoon, Jersey City Fire Chief of Department Steven McGill said. Its west wall collapsed onto an adjacent structure.

The building, which was residential, had been empty for six to eight months after engineers deemed it an “imminent hazard,” McGill said. It was supposed to quickly be taken down, but for some reason it never happened.

A private company will demolish the building Wednesday because of the possibility of danger if it collapses further. The street has been closed off while the company handles the demolition.

The area was cordoned off after the collapse. The collapse caused a power outage at homes across the street.

About 4 inches of snow have accumulated in Jersey City.