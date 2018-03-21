Biden says he would ‘beat the hell’ out of Trump if in high school

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would “beat the hell out of” President Donald Trump if they were in high school over his crude comments about women.

“When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’ and then said, ‘I made a mistake,'” Biden said Tuesday of Trump, according to video of the remarks posted on Facebook by the University of Miami College Democrats.

“They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,'” said Biden, getting laughter and applause from the crowd at the University of Miami.

Biden was referencing the “Access Hollywood” video that surfaced in 2016 in which Trump was heard making lewd comments about women. Trump issued an apology, calling his comments “locker room talk.”

Biden said Tuesday, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete.”

He added, “Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Biden’s comments Tuesday were at rally for his “It’s On Us” advocacy group that aims combat sexual assault on college campuses. The former vice president has made similar remarks before about Trump during the 2016 election.

“The press always ask me, ‘Don’t I wish I were debating him?’ No, I wish we were in high school — I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish,” Biden said then at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania for Hillary Clinton.

Trump had recently hit back at Biden at this year’s Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington.

“You know when he said, ‘I’m going to take you behind the barn’? Oh, just trust me, I would kick his ass. He’d be easy,” Trump said. “But, Joe, gimme a break. A guy who keeps making outrageous statements thinks he has a shot of being president?”

Trump and Biden could potentially face off in the 2020 presidential election if Biden, who has left the door open to a possible run, chooses to chase the Democratic nomination.