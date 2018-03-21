Arrest made in assault, death of Bronx father of 3

BELMONT, the Bronx — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of a father of three who was attacked outside his Bronx home last month.

Ceasar Johnson, 19, was arrested and charged with murder a month after he allegedly assaulted Philip Roseburgh, 35 in front of his apartment building in Garden Street on Feb. 20, police said.

During the incident, Roseburgh was punched and struck his head on the pavement suffering a fractured skull, said police.

The beating left him unconscious in the hospital with little to no brain activity, according to a longtime friend.

Roseburgh died six days after the attack.

Before the incident, neighbors said he was in a good mood — no one expecting a situation like this to happen.

“Phillip doesn’t bother anybody. Phil is usually in front with all the kids – the neighbor’s kids, and just enjoying himself, you know – not bothering Anyone,” said friend Afiya Lawrence.

Investigation remains ongoing.

