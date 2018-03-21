1 dead after fatal Newark crash during nor’easter

NEWARK, NJ — A man was killed in a collision in Newark Wednesday, officials said.

Nafis Majette, 32, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a stolen vehicle, Newark’s public safety director said. Two men in a stolen Audi slammed into the car Majette was in around 2 p.m.

A parked snow plow was hit in the collision between the stolen car and the other vehicle.

Majette died after being rushed to the hospital, Ambrose said. The men in the stolen car were both injured.

Alan Aberden, the 26-year-old driver of the Audi, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and receiving stolen property. Quasim McRae, the 24-year-old passenger in the stolen vehicle, was charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

At least one other person in New Jersey died in a crash during Wednesday’s nor’easter.

It was not immediately clear if slick road conditions caused the crash in Newark.