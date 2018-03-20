Subway’s on-time performance hit a new low in January, report finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NYC subway's on-time performance hit a new low in January, according to a new report.

The report, presented at an MTA committee meeting on Monday, found that nearly half of all weekday trains in January did not arrive on time. There were 76,287 delayed weekday trains in January of this year, compared to 60,455 in January 2017. There were nearly 19,000 delayed weekend trains, compared to about 14,000 the same time last year.

Of those delays, over 27,000 were caused by overcrowding or insufficient capacity.

The MTA blamed the delays on damaged equipment caused by bad winter weather, people trespassing on the tracks and the ongoing emergency repair work on the subway system.

Andy Byford, the President of the New York City Transit Authority, said performance improved in February and continues to struggle this month with back to back storms.

While some riders told PIX11 they have seen some improvements since Governor Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the city's subway system last year, other riders said they are just fed-up with the delays.