State of Emergency declared for New Jersey as nor’easter brings snow to region

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey ahead of the nor'easter set to slam the region on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 14 inches of snow in some parts of the state. Expect snow from late Tuesday until Wednesday night.

Snowfall will be accompanied by strong winds of about 30 mph.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy. It could cause additional outages. Thousands lost power in the last storm. Many didn't get electricity back until days after the storm had ended.

There are school closings in New Jersey. For a full list, head here.

Residents are advised to stay home during the storm if possible.

"Please do not head out into the snow unless you absolutely have to," Murphy said. "Please give the local, county, and state crews the chance to work unimpeded to get our roads and highways clear."

A State of Emergency has been declared by @GovMurphy State offices will be CLOSED on Wednesday, 3/21/18, due to inclement weather conditions. Non-essential personnel should NOT report to work for their normal shift. Essential employees should report on schedule. #ReadyNJ @NJSP pic.twitter.com/8KTLYsZEVv — NJOEM (@ReadyNJ) March 20, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.