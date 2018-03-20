Snow alert issued in NYC Tuesday ahead of springtime nor’easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A snow alert has been issued in New York City ahead of a nor'easter threatening to dump more than a foot of snow on parts of the tri-state area beginning on the first night of spring.

During a snow alert, the city's Department of Sanitation works with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol. The alert goes into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Then at midnight, the National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will go into effect for New York City, Long Island, Connecticut, the lower Hudson Valley and New Jersey. The warning is expected to last through 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Heavy mixed winter precipitation" is forecast before transitioning to heavy snow during that time, according to the weather service.

The weather service says snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches and light ice accumulations are expected in southeast New York and northeast New Jersey.

Temperatures, however, are forecast to be just above the freezing mark Wednesday, meaning snow might not stick, and accumulations will likely vary greatly.

Regardless, travel will be difficult Wednesday as commuters can expect reduced visibility and slick roads.

Tuesday is the first official day of spring, but the latest nor'easter proves winter is not ready to give up its grasp over the Northeast.

This will be the area's fourth nor'easter storm this month.

Temperatures are expected to rise after Wednesday, but remain in the 40s for the rest of the week.