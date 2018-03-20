Injuries reported at school shooting in Maryland, sheriff’s office says

MARYLAND — A shooting at a Maryland high school caused injuries Tuesday morning, and the campus was on lockdown as deputies and federal agents converged on the crime scene.

“There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down; the event is contained” the St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website. “The Sheriff’s office is on the scene; additional information to follow,” the statement said.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been injuries, but she didn’t know how many or the severity. She said she had “no information” about potential fatalities.

The Baltimore Sun reported that a student said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Terrence Rhames, 18, told the Sun that he heard a gunshot and saw a girl fall as he ran for an exit. “I just thank god I’m safe,” Rhames said. “I just want to know who did it and who got injured.”

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools said situation was “contained” after the shooting at Great Mills High School, which has about 1,600 students and is near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Washington.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and told parents or guardians to stay away, urging them to go instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its agents are going to the scene.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

The St. Mary’s Sheriff Office confirmed there was an “incident” at the school on Twitter.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

From the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office: There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School. https://t.co/nvOVaZnjTh — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 20, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.