Sheriff: Teen boy beats another to death with baseball bat over girl

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Florida sheriff says a 16-year-old boy who apparently was jealous that another teen was in a relationship with a girl he liked, invited the boy to smoke marijuana in the woods before bludgeoning him to death with a baseball bat.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference Tuesday that Dillen Murray beat 15-year-old Giovanni Diaz in the face and head Monday afternoon. Judd says the teen then ran into a witness, asking what he should do. The witness told him to call 911, which he did.

Judd says the teen told deputies he hit the boy in self-defense before finally confessing to the crime.

The murder was premeditated, Judd said.

The teen has three previous battery charges, two of which were on Diaz.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and marijuana possession. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

Police say the images found on Murray’s Facebook page have given them useful information.