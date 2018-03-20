Police searching for man accused of shooting livery cab driver multiple times in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police released surveillance footage Monday of the man wanted for shooting a livery cab driver multiple times in the Bronx.

Driver Jeffrey Cisnero Camacho, 26, was flagged down by a man while he was driving home on Saturday, March 17, according New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers president Fernando Mateo.

"We tell our drivers not to pick up street hails because it's very dangerous," Mateo said.

Police said Camacho dropped off the passenger outside of 1338 Morrison Ave in Soundview around 12:45 a.m. when the male passenger open fired. Camacho was shot seven times and flagged down a police officer, who rushed him to a local hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

"We our counting our blessings that he's still with us," Mateo said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene with $23, the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers said.

Police man the man is in his twenties and was wearing all black at the time of the attack.

The NYSFTD is offering a cash reward for any information on the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).