Package bomb explosion injures 1 at FedEx distribution center near San Antonio: police

SCHERTZ, Texas — The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas shortly after midnight on Tuesday, hurting one person.

The injured person is a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, there could be a connection with the four recent Austin explosions, FBI San Antonio spokeswoman Michelle Lee said.

“We suspect it is related to our investigation,” Lee said.