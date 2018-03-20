NYC students even more determined to march after another school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — NYC students preparing for the “March for Our Lives” in Washington D.C. this weekend said the school shooting in Maryland has only steeled their determination.

“I think it just proves this is just something that’ll continue to happen unless we see real change,” said 14-year-old Charlotte Ritz-Jack. “It can’t just be thoughts and prayers. It can’t just be treating this as a mental health issue. It has to be restrictions on guns.”

Ritz-Jack is a High School of American Studies freshman who plans to be in D.C. this weekend. She will be far from the only New York teenager making the trip.

Following a meeting with students in the wake of the Parkland shooting— Manhattan Borough President Eric Adams is coordinating bus loads of brooklynites headed to D.C. They’ll be filled with youth groups from all around the borough.

“This country’s history of activism is absolutely connected to you people,” said Charlotte’s proud mother Alison Ritz, who is a New York City Public School teacher. “Young people can transcend class and race and education and geography, and make all those voices heard.”

PIX11 will be in D.C. Friday and Saturday with local students, and will be at other marches in New York and New Jersey.