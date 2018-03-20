Nor’easter transit: live updates of bus, subway, train and flight status in NY, NJ

The fourth nor’easter in recent weeks is expected to slam into the region early Wednesday and stick around throughout the day. It will make for difficult commuting conditions in the morning and evening.

High winds and heavy, wet snow will also impact flights in and out of New York and New Jersey. Snowfall totals of 6 to 10 inches are expected across New York City, Long Island and coastal New Jersey. More than 10 inches of accumulation could hit areas north and west of the city.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a hazardous travel advisory for Wednesday. Drivers are advised to use mass transit where possible.

Here’s the latest information as of 7:25 p.m., Tuesday:

NJ Transit:

Commuters are advised to allow for extra travel time and check njtransit.com before heading out. System-wide cross honoring will be in effect Wednesday. NJ Transit is implementing its Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 on rail. Rail delays and cancellations are possible, but will operate on a regular schedule as weather conditions permit. The bus schedule is also on a regular schedule as of now, but NJ Transit may cancel bus service to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal before the PM rush.

Metro-North:

Metro-North Railroad will operate reduced service on Wednesday. They may suspend services for customer safety. Commuters are advised to travel only if necessary. Updates are available here.

MTA Subway/Bus:

No changes to subway and bus services have been announced.

LaGuardia Airport.

Approximately 590 flights scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled due to the nor’easter. People intending to fly are being advised to check their flight status before leaving.

Kennedy Airport:

Over 440 flights scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled due to the nor’easter. People intending to fly are being advised to check their flight status before arriving at JFK.