Snow total predictions climb as fourth nor’easter in a month targets tri-state area

NEW YORK – A springtime nor’easter set to hit the area on Wednesday is shaping up to be a significant storm, with the possibility of at least 10 inches of snowfall across New York City and winds strong enough to topple tree limbs and power lines.

The snow will develop about 6 a.m. Wednesday and continue for almost 24 hours. By Wednesday afternoon and evening, precipitation will be moderate with periods of heavy snowfall. The brunt of the storm should hit about 2 p.m. Wednesday, then taper off late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Snowfall totals of 6 to 10 inches are expected across the five boroughs, Long Island and coastal New Jersey, with locally higher amounts possible. More than 10 inches of accumulation could blanket areas north and west of the city.

This system will be colder than the last one, making conditions ripe for the possibility of sleet mixing in with snow.

The high temperature Wednesday will be about 35 degrees – nearly 20 degrees lower than the normal high of 51 for this time of year.

Weather alerts

Snow and sleet falling across much of New Jersey and parts of New York City and Long Island on Tuesday evening are part of the first of two systems moving through the area. Up to 3 inches could fall on parts of central New Jersey from this initial storm.

There should be a break overnight as the first storm departs and the main event arrives.

A winter storm warning will cover much of the area starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday and is set to last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The warning, which means severe winter weather will make travel “very hazardous or impossible,” has been issued for New York City, Long Island, northeast New Jersey and all of Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard-like conditions are possible on Long Island in the afternoon as wind gusts of up to 40 mph, coupled with heavy snow, could create white-out conditions.

That combination of heavy snow and powerful wind gusts could bring down tree limbs and power lines, spurring outages, the agency said.

School closings

All New York City public schools will be closed on Wednesday, the mayor announced.

After-school programs, adult education, YABC programs, and PSAL activities are also cancelled. SAT School Day administration will be postponed to Tuesday, April 24.

Public hearings, including the meeting of the Panel for Educational Policy, are cancelled and will be rescheduled. DOE central and field offices will remain open.

Several schools districts across the tri-state began posting closures Tuesday afternoon ahead of the storm’s arrival. Click here for the growing list.

Transit changes

Metro-North has already announced reduced service on Wednesday due to the storm. Riders are warned that if conditions worsen, the agency may suspend service.

“Travel only if necessary,” they said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates as we continue to monitor the storm and its effects on our area.