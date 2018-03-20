Nap York offers an oasis of relaxation in the city that never sleeps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Among the hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps, is an oasis of relaxation in Midtown.

At Nap York you can enjoy napping pods, a quiet lounge and yoga studio and nutritious café where your food is ordered on an I-Pad and delivered via a conveyor belt.

The wellness club has attracted working New Yorkers, tourists and students, looking for a place to enjoy a much needed break. You can rest in comfort knowing that you are sleeping on a breathable Airweave mattress in a pod that is sanitized after each nap.

The area is also under 24-7 surveillance and security guards. Each pod is equipped with a reading lamp, charging station, tabletop desk, headphones, a place to keep our belongings, and sound blocking curtains.

Napping pods cost $10 for 30 minutes, the quiet lounge is $9 for ½ hour, yoga classes will run you $10 for the first class and $20 for a drop-in. There is also a Nap Yorker membership for $10 a month for access to 20% off of all services.