MTA worker dead after falling while clearing subway tracks: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — An MTA worker died Tuesday after falling while clearing subway tracks in Manhattan, police said.

Police said the worker, a 23-year-old man, was clearing debris when he fell about 20 feet onto the tracks in the tunnels near the East 125th and Lexington Avenue Station around 4:50 a.m. Police earlier said the worker had been struck by a train.

The worker was initially hospitalized with a serious head injuries, according to police. He later died.

Commuters should expect significant delays on the 4, 5 and 6 trains. The following changes are in effect:

There is no 4 train service between 86 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions

5 trains are stopping along the 2 line between 149 St-Grand Concourse and Nevins St in both directions

There is no 6 train service between 86 St and 3 Av-138 St in both directions

Travel alternatives include free shuttle bus service. Buses are providing service between 86 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions

For additional service, southbound B and D trains are running local from Bedford Park Blvd to 145 St.