Long Island teen with autism missing as nor’easter looms

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. — A Long Island teen with autism who has repeatedly gone missing in the past has disappeared again, this time ahead of a nor’easter threatening to dump more than a foot of snow, officials said Tuesday.

Joseph Barbella, 18, was last seen on Commonwealth Street in Nassau County’s Franklin Square area around 3 a.m., according to a missing person‘s post.

The teen has autism, and is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The frantic search for Barbella coincides with frigid temperatures hovering around 36 degrees in Franklin Square, and as the tri-state area prepares for its fourth nor’easter storm this month.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight as rain and snow begin to fall.

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight through 8 a.m. Thursday predicting 11 to 15 inches of snow may accumulate on Long Island, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulations are likely to vary greatly, however, as temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

Barbella has gone missing multiple times in the past.

In February, he was found after disappearing for some 15 hours during freezing temperatures. And last year, he was found after being missing nearly 12 hours during a nor’easter in January.